Brexit: Why GB-NI pet travel is no longer plain sailing
One of the issues raised by the Northern Ireland Protocol is that of pet travel between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Under the Brexit deal, NI is applying the EU's rules - and that means inoculations and paperwork on Irish Sea routes.
The rules won’t be enforced until July and in the meantime the UK government is trying to work out a compromise with the EU.
- Published
- 42 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland