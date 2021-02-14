'A mixture of chemistry, magic and the past'

Dublin-born photographer Robert French spent most of his career travelling around the island of Ireland capturing images at the turn of the 20th Century.

His work forms part of the Lawrence Collection, which documents major towns and tourist attractions throughout Ireland between 1870 and 1914.

BBC News NI revisited the location of some of his most well-known photographs and spoke to the National Library of Ireland about the significance of the collection.

Elizabeth Kirwan is curator of the library’s national photographic archive.

She said: “At the time this was miraculous to actually capture an image.

“It’s a mixture of magic and chemistry, it’s our link with the past.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken