'The sea is a different world once it gets dark'

Surfer and sea swimmer Al Mennie has set himself the challenge of swimming 100km (62 miles) at night, over the course of the winter.

He first got the idea when looking for a time of the day when he would have the beach to himself, as the shoreline is right on his doorstep.

The Castlerock man looks set to reach his goal early next month, by swimming set distances each time he goes into the water.

He's accompanied by a lifeguard at all times.

Edited by Michael Shiels McNamee