While Northern Ireland remains under tight Covid-19 restrictions, the debate over when schools could reopen continues.

On Sunday, Dr Tom Black, the chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland, said he was hopeful primary schools could reopen on 8 March.

But he said it would be a "big ask" to reopen post-primary schools on that date.

The Northern Ireland Executive is yet to decide if some or all pupils can return to school.

Kevin Donaghy, principal of St Ronan's PS in Newry, called for a phased return.