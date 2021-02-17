A County Down community nurse has said delivering the vaccine to housebound patients is "like a light at the end of a very dark tunnel".

Gillian Quinn is one of the community nurses in Bangor Health Centre who is responsible for delivering the vaccines to people’s homes living in the South Eastern Health Trust.

So far, more than 2,800 people in Northern Ireland who are clinically housebound have received their first Covid jab.

While just under 16,000 people are registered to receive the flu vaccine at home according to the Department of Health, a number of housebound people have been receiving their Covid jab at their GP practice as well.

