James Nesbitt says acting in the new BBC crime thriller Bloodlands was a "win, win, win" for him.

His lead character DCI Tom Brannick in the two-part drama set in Northern Ireland is a "sensational role to play", according to the County Antrim man.

He says he was delighted to be working at "home" and is full of praise for the quality of production crews, saying they have made Northern Ireland "one of the great places in the world" in which to film.