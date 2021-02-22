Huge underdog victory for snooker's Jordan Brown

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown has claimed a shock 9-8 Welsh Open victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan.

He kept his nerve in the deciding frame after O'Sullivan had levelled at 8-8 with a 119 break.

Brown, who lost the first three frames of the evening session to trail 6-5, regained his composure to claim the Ray Reardon trophy and £70,000 first prize.

"It was a privilege to just play Ronnie in a final," said the 33-year-old.