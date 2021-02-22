People are being encouraged not to travel too far for exercise after large numbers visited beauty spots, including Divis Mountain in Belfast, at the weekend.

The National Trust, which manages the Divis and Black Mountain area, appealed for people not to travel to the area on Sinday due to the amount of cars that were parked on the roadside.

The Public Health Agency says people should not put themselves or others at risk by going to places that are likely to be busy.

