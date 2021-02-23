Education Minister Peter Weir has said there is a "strong case" for all pupils in Northern Ireland to return to classrooms by 8 March, following the call of his DUP party leader, Arlene Foster, for the issue to be revisited.

Last week, Stormont ministers resisted the move after taking guidance from health officials, including the chief scientific officer, instead committing to having some pupils return on 8 March and the rest on a phased basis.

The issue will be discussed at an NI Executive meeting this Thursday, but Sinn Féin said that Northern Ireland's roadmap out of restrictions should be dictated by guidance locally and not in any other jurisdiction.

Health Minister Robin Swann, meanwhile, told Stormont that the scientific guidance had not changed since last week, suggesting that any move to bring forward the reopening of schools will be contentious.

