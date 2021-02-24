Young people under 25 who are looking for work are among those hardest hit by the pandemic.

Bronagh Haughey, 23, was offered a technology job as part of a government scheme called JobStart which was due to begin last year.

But the scheme has been put on hold because of the pandemic.

She said she feels "forgotten, overlooked and dismissed" and that many of her peers feel the same way.

The Department for Communities, which oversees the scheme, says the draft budget is out for consultation and no final decision has yet been made.