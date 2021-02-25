Pigeon interrupts Stormont committee meeting

Feathers were ruffled at a Stormont meeting on Wednesday when assembly researcher Colin Pidgeon's cat presented him with a live version of his avian namesake.

Mr Pidgeon was appearing remotely before the Northern Ireland Assembly's Finance Committee when his pet delivered the pigeon through the cat flap.

He remained unflappable, quickly capturing and releasing the intruder unharmed, although deputy committee chairman Paul Frew was less confident of the pigeon's prospects.

"We know what type of soup you're eating tonight, Colin," he joked.