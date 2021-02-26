BBC News

Covid-19: Political distractions delayed decisions - Swann

Delayed decisions and party politicking have undoubtedly cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Health Minister Robin Swann.

He told BBC News NI the public health message was also damaged by politicians failing to stand together.

Speaking to Marie-Louise Connolly as Northern Ireland prepares to mark one year since its first coronavirus case, Mr Swann said he wants this lockdown to be the last.

