Covid-19: Political distractions delayed decisions - Swann
Delayed decisions and party politicking have undoubtedly cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Health Minister Robin Swann.
He told BBC News NI the public health message was also damaged by politicians failing to stand together.
Speaking to Marie-Louise Connolly as Northern Ireland prepares to mark one year since its first coronavirus case, Mr Swann said he wants this lockdown to be the last.
