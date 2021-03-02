Covid-19 weddings: 'At this point we just want to be married'
The pandemic has put thousands of weddings on hold and, for the couples involved, the continuing uncertainty makes it hard to plan ahead.
Businesses working in the sector are also calling for more clarity and financial support.
Calls have been made by the industry for a dedicated wedding businesses support scheme.
BBC News NI has been speaking to those directly impacted, from those waiting to tie the knot to people working in the wedding industry.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland