A bog in County Fermanagh is being harvested in a bid to combat climate change.

Workers are collecting brightly-coloured sphagnum mosses, with the aim of supercharging peatland restoration by speeding up its growth.

The sphagnum tips are included in a liquid mix that is powerhosed over areas that have been restrored after forestry felling.

The scheme is part of an EU-funded NI Water pilot, which aims to restore the bog with a view to it helping to store carbon and bring back wildlife.