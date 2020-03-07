Kristina Sinclair has become a familiar face as one of the interpreters for the deaf at Stormont's regular coronavirus briefings.

Her children, Kate, Patrick and Charlie, are being brought up using British Sign Language (BSL), despite not having any hearing difficulties.

Their dad, Anthony, is deaf so they communicate with him by signing and they want to encourage others to learn to sign, to be more inclusive of the deaf community.

And the family have taken to social media to spread their skills - with thousands signing up to Anthony's online sign language classes during lockdown.

"If every child were to learn sign language it would mean that deaf children would have an automatic inclusion," Anthony said.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey