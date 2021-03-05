A County Down mountaineer is hoping to return to K2 as part of a search team to recover the bodies of five climbers who died during a recent expedition.

Last month Noel Hanna had to abandon his attempt to reach the summit of the world's second-highest mountain.

He was aiming to be the first person from Ireland to reach the peak of K2 during winter.

He has volunteered to help to find the lost members of his team in a recovery mission this summer.

