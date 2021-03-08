BBC News

Gerry Kelly: MLA 'not deterred' after firework attack on home

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned an attack in which two large fireworks were thrown at his west Belfast home.

It happened on Sunday on the Falls Road. No-one was injured in what police called a "reckless" attack.

Mr Kelly said he was getting out of the shower when he heard "a huge bang".

This was the latest in a "sinister pattern of attacks and threats against public representatives", he said, but it would not deter him from serving the community.

Northern Ireland