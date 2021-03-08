Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned an attack in which two large fireworks were thrown at his west Belfast home.

It happened on Sunday on the Falls Road. No-one was injured in what police called a "reckless" attack.

Mr Kelly said he was getting out of the shower when he heard "a huge bang".

This was the latest in a "sinister pattern of attacks and threats against public representatives", he said, but it would not deter him from serving the community.

