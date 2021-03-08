NI's youngest pupils returned to school on Monday for the first time since before the Christmas break.

Children in primary one to primary three (aged four to seven) and those in nursery and pre-school went back to face-to-face learning.

The plan is that they will then return to remote learning on 22 March.

However, the Education Minister Peter Weir said this does not make "enormous sense" and he will bring a specific proposal to the executive for those year groups to continue in the classroom.

"I think we need to see continuity of learning," he said.

