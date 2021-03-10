Coronavirus: 'We're finding things much more stressful'
A group of young people have given evidence to Stormont's Education Committee about the impact of coronavirus on their lives.
The teenagers from a range of organisations spoke about how the mental health of many young people is suffering due to isolation.
At the session on Wednesday they also talked about anxiety over schoolwork, lack of a social life and limited contact with friends during the pandemic.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland