Marking one year of the first Covid-19 lockdown

People in Northern Ireland have been remembering those who died during the pandemic on the one-year anniversary of the first national lockdown.

It comes as the Department of Health recorded another two Covid-19-related deaths, bringing its total to 2,107.

A minute's silence was held across the UK as part of the national day of reflection.

Proceedings at the Northern Ireland Assembly paused for assembly members to observe the silence.

Staff at Antrim Area Hospital gathered outside the building at midday to mark the first introduction of restrictions and to remember those who have lost their lives in the past 12 months.