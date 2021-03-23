TUV leader Jim Allister has been sanctioned by the NI Assembly's Speaker for making "ill-tempered and aggressive" remarks during debates.

Alex Maskey said Mr Allister would not be allowed to speak in the chamber for three sitting days.

He said Mr Allister had demonstrated "unacceptable behaviour" on Monday that could not be ignored.

When challenged by Mr Allister, the Speaker said: "I can add to that (the three-day suspension), don't tempt me."