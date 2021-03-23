Counting the cost of trading during a pandemic
Most businesses had no idea they would still be closed one year after the initial Covid-19 lockdown announcement.
Some, like pubs that don't serve food for example, have only been open for three weeks of the last 12 months.
While the health context has changed with the rollout of a vaccine - many business have the same frustrations.
Owners still want a date to reopen and guidelines for when they do.
