Coping with cancer is difficult enough - and, for these young people, the pandemic has made their road to recovery even more challenging.

In Northern Ireland, hospital treatments were affected due to Covid restrictions.

Many people had to attend appointments and treatment sessions alone.

Mia Mackin, 24, and Lauren Lester, 25, spoke to BBC News NI about the added loneliness and fear that coronavirus brought to their journey with cancer.

