Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reacts to the news there will be no prosecutions in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.

The funeral of the IRA man last June attracted 2,000 mourners - including Ms O'Neill - at a time when Covid restrictions were in place.

On Tuesday, Ms O'Neill once again apologised "for the hurt that has been caused to so many, including to Bobby Storey's own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief".

She also said she regretted that the public health message "was in any way diluted".

