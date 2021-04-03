Petrol bombs, bricks and bottles were thrown at police during sustained rioting in the Sandy Row area of Belfast on Friday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said eight officers were injured and seven people arrested.

Donegall Road and Bradbury Place were closed to traffic.

Up to 100 people had gathered in the Shaftesbury Square area where a loyalist protest had been expected to take place.

Trouble began before 20:00 BST, when fireworks and other missiles were thrown at police.

