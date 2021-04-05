'Sinister elements' influencing young people

Police and politicians have called for calm after attacks on officers in NI.

Police Federation chair Mark Lindsay said "older more sinister elements" were influencing younger people to attack PSNI officers.

Petrol bombs were thrown at police in Carrickfergus on Sunday night, and bins were set alight.

Police in Newtownabbey were attacked for the second night in a row and officers in Londonderry were targeted with petrol bombs and masonry.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster, Mr Lindsay said there is "obviously paramilitary involvement" in the recent attacks.