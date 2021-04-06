Forty-one police officers have been injured as a result of violence in Northern Ireland in recent days.

First Minister Arlene Foster urged young people not to gain a criminal record by getting involved in the violence.

On Monday, petrol bombs were thrown in Carrickfergus, a car was set alight in Londonderry and nine officers were injured in disorder in Ballymena.

Police said the officers were injured after they tried to engage with people at an un-notified parade.

In total, 10 arrests have been made across Northern Ireland during disorder over the past week.

Full story here.