‘My whole life turned upside down’

A learning disability support group’s livestream "TV" has become a lifeline for its members after face-to-face services were suspended in Northern Ireland’s first lockdown.

CAN (Compass Advocacy Network) TV offers an hour of activity and conversation each weekday. It began as a stop gap but has now run for more than a year.

The organisation has kept its 450 members – many of them in rural areas – connected through the pandemic, and helped them to understand Covid-19.

Video journalist: Jessica Black