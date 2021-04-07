More than 1,000 families benefit from uniform scheme

A County Tyrone uniform exchange scheme says it has helped more than 1,000 families during the pandemic.

The Omagh Uniform Exchange covers the area between Castlederg and Ballygawley.

Cathy McNamee from the scheme said that they had in stock "upwards of 30 uniforms" from different schools, all to be exchanged for free.

She said uniform costs had "crippled" some families financially impacted by the pandemic and the exchange was set up with that in mind.