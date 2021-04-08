Belfast rioting: More PSNI officers hurt during sixth night of violence
Police officers have been injured after several hours of rioting in west Belfast.
It was the sixth night of violence in Northern Ireland, a period during which 55 police officers have been hurt.
Petrol bombs were thrown and a bus set on fire during the disorder.
The police said several hundred people threw petrol bombs in both directions at a "peace wall" interface between the loyalist Shankill Road and the nationalist Springfield Road.
