Police officers have been injured after several hours of rioting in west Belfast.

It was the sixth night of violence in Northern Ireland, a period during which 55 police officers have been hurt.

Petrol bombs were thrown and a bus set on fire during the disorder.

The police said several hundred people threw petrol bombs in both directions at a "peace wall" interface between the loyalist Shankill Road and the nationalist Springfield Road.

Read more on this story here.