A pastor based in the Shankill area of Belfast said it was "absolutely heartbreaking" to see young people involved in rioting in recent days.

Stephen Reynolds said it was something "we've known in the past" but that he hoped society had moved on from.

He also suggested "sinister elements" were at play in encouraging young people to riot.

Rioting in Belfast on Wednesday night was on a scale not seen in Northern Ireland for years, police have said.

Read more here.