All pupils in Northern Ireland returned to school on Monday for the first time since Christmas.

BBC News NI visited The High School Ballynahinch as pupils reacquainted themselves with their classrooms.

One year-12 pupil, Ebony, said although work was not much different in school compared to distance learning, it was "much better" to be back with her friends.

Pupils in years 12, 13 and 14 - as well as staff - will take lateral flow tests twice a week and other safety measures, such as social distancing, remain in place.

