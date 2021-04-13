NI teen collaborates with Afghan Women's Orchestra

A Cookstown teenager has teamed up with the Afghan Women’s Orchestra to star in a music video aimed at peace-building and supporting women's rights.

Cara Monaghan will perform on the song Gham Be Haya with Afghanistan’s first women's orchestra - also known as Ensemble Zohra - as part of a partnership with local charity Beyond Skin, funded by the Community Relations Council.

Since recording the song, the Ministry of Education in Afghanistan has banned girls of 12 years and older from singing in public arenas.

The campaign #IAmMySong has been launched to reverse this decision.

Cara, who's 16, has battled a heart condition since birth.

She underwent lifesaving surgeries as a child and said the condition led her to discover her passion for music.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey