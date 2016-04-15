Belfast was one of 16 cities across the UK to suffer as a result of the Blitz, the name given to the bombardment of urban areas by the German air force in World War Two.

The Luftwaffe carried out four raids on the city between 7 April and 6 May 1941, leaving more than 1,000 people dead.

It was the worst wartime raid outside of London in the UK.

Belfast was targeted by the Germans as it was used to repair ships and produce aircraft for the Allied war effort.

Several sites that were strategically important were hit.

The Blitz had a devastating effect on Belfast, which had been utterly unprepared for such a major attack.

Eighty years on from the bombardment, we look back at how it unfolded.

Video produced by BBC Bitesize, script by Jonathan Bardon.