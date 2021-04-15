In April and May 1941, bombs rained down on Northern Ireland as the German Luftwaffe targeted docks and factories which were contributing to the war effort.

Many hundreds of people died, in some occasions entire families, with the raid on 15 April - Easter Tuesday - the most devastating to hit Belfast.

In 2020, the NI War Memorial and researchers at Queen’s University started the ‘Mapping the Blitz’ project, designed to show where people died and who they were.

Some of the markers are on streets that no longer exist, such was the devastation.

It was an event that had a great impact both on the people and the areas where they lived.

Video journalist: Chris Andrews