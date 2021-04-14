The health minister says the “scales are tipping” in favour of accelerating the process of relaxing restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann said the time was right for the executive to further ease restrictions, including giving some indicative dates, to offer people and businesses some optimism.

“Covid fatigue risks itself mutating into Covid despair,” he said at the weekly briefing.

Mr Swann said the Department of Health had fed into the “central process” ahead of the executive meeting tomorrow, and that a balance must be struck.