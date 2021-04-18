Courtney Adair says she has had a stutter for as long as she can remember.

For the 18-year-old, from Newtownards, County Down, primary school was particularly difficult.

"People just didn't understand why I talked like that and, even today, I feel like I have to pre-warn everybody I meet in case they're caught off guard.

"My biggest pet peeve is people thinking they know what I'm going to say and finishing my sentence on my behalf."

Laura Knott is a speech and language therapist in the South Eastern Health Trust.

"Many people believe stammering is caused by being nervous, but it's a neurological condition," she said.

"There's nothing wrong with their brain, it's just wired a little bit differently."

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists estimates that more than 30,000 people live with a long-term communication difficulty in Northern Ireland.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken