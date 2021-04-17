Armagh Robinson Library celebrates 250th anniversary
Northern Ireland's oldest public library - the Armagh Robinson Library - turns 250 this year.
The library is home to about 45,000 books, including an original 1726 edition of Gulliver's Travels.
Few of Armagh's former residents did more to shape the city than the library's founder, former Church of Ireland Archbishop Richard Robinson, who built the library and after whom it is named.
