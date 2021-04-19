Belfast set for 250-acre woodland development

A new 250-acre woodland site is to be developed in Belfast.

The plantation work will be carried out on ground near Cavehill Country Park in the north of the city.

The site was acquired by The Woodland Trust for £600,000, with help from an environment fund and Stormont.

Northern Ireland has the lowest area of tree cover in Europe with eight percent coverage.

A target of 12% tree cover has been set for 2050.