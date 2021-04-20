Brexit: NI Protocol not a danger to UK, says Micheál Martin
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin has insisted the Brexit protocol is not a danger to Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.
He was interviewed for a BBC Spotlight film on Northern Ireland's centenary.
The programme will be broadcast on Tuesday night at 21:00 BST on BBC One NI with a live discussion on the BBC News NI website immediately afterwards.
