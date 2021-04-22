A former loyalist paramilitary has warned of the dangers of teenagers getting involved in violence and joining groups such as the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Now in his 20s, he said he was "groomed" with alcohol to help persuade him to join the youth wing of the UVF.

It happened during the flag protests in Belfast in 2013.

Martin, not his real name, said he regretted becoming involved.

After watching teenagers as young 13 become involved in recent rioting, he said he feared there was a danger of history repeating itself.

This interview has been voiced by an actor.