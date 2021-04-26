'We could hear the birds looking for their nests'
A major blaze in the Mourne Mountains is believed to have been started deliberately, NI Fire and Rescue Service has said.
In a statement, it urged the public to take more caution when lighting fires outside.
The fire on Northern Ireland's highest mountain Slieve Donard led to a three-day emergency effort involving more than 100 firefighters.
The full scale of the impact on the environment is beginning to emerge.
