BBC News

Firefighter amazed by 'crazy' photo reaction

Volunteer firefighter Hayley Agnew said she had been "blown away" by the reaction to a dramatic photo showing her efforts in tackling gorse fires in the Mourne Mountains at the weekend.

The three-day multi-agency operation to bring the blaze under control was a "team effort", she told BBC News NI.

The picture was taken by photographer Charles McQuillan for Getty Images.

Ms Agnew, 22, who is also a postwoman, said she "wasn't aware of how dramatic it looked" and only saw the photo when she was sent out to another fire on Sunday morning.

Read more here.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland