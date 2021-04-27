Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politicians are being asked to sign a letter of no confidence in party leader Arlene Foster, BBC News NI understands.

The letter is being circulated among the party's MPs and Northern Ireland Assembly members.

The party said it would not be commenting on the matter.

One assembly member told BBC News NI he was presented with the motion on Mrs Foster, who is Northern Ireland's first minister, but declined to say if he signed it.

It is understood that 21 MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly), four MPs and one peer have already signed the letter.

Earlier on Tuesday Mrs Foster played down suggestions her leadership of the party was under threat.