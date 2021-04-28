Arlene Foster has announced her resignation as Democratic Unionist Party leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said she would stand down as party leader on May 28 and as first minister at the end of June.

The announcement comes 24 hours after an sizeable internal heave against her by DUP politicians unhappy with her leadership.

The 50-year-old indicated her resignation will mark the end of her political career, as she said she was preparing to "depart the political stage".

Read more here.