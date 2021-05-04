Atlantic row ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever done’

Johnny Ward is part of a four-man rowing team that has crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a single boat.

The travel blogger is originally from Kilkeel in County Down and took on the challenge to raise awareness about mental health.

The trip - dubbed The Atlantic Dash - was a 3,200 mile journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

Johnny's crewmates were Billy Taylor, Martin Heseltine and BBC TV chef Dirty Vegan Matt Pritchard.

They initially set off from Lanzarote on 6 March, but the journey had to restart from Fuerteventura a week later because of seat problems.

They crossed the finish line on Sunday 2 May.

The four men could undertake the voyage as Covid rules allow charity events.

They were raising money for the Dean Farm Trust and men's mental health charity Humen.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken