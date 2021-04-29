'Bring your own blanket' - NI businesses get ready for reopening
Many businesses in Northern Ireland are getting ready to open their doors to the public for the first time in months as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
Owners say the demand from the public for shopping, eating out and holiday accommodation is huge.
However, others have been told at the last minute that they do not comply with regulations and will have to remain closed.
