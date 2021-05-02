Island life: ‘There's no better place to be in isolation’

Just as lockdown restrictions began to ease, a conservationist from Northern Ireland travelled to one of the most remote islands in the UK.

St Kilda is located 110 miles (177km) off the west coast of Scotland.

Conor McKinney has travelled there to ensure that construction being undertaken on the island does not harm the built or natural heritage.

He is one of a handful of people currently on St Kilda and is planning to stay for six months.

St Kilda was abandoned by its last islanders in 1930 because life had become too difficult on the remote archipelago.

Today it is a Unesco World Heritage Site and is managed and protected by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

Video journalist: Niall McCracken