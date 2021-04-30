Every adult in Northern Ireland will be eligible for a £100 voucher to spend on the high street, Economy Minister Diane Dodds has announced.

People over the age of 18 can apply for the scheme, which could open at the end of the summer.

Non-essential retail can reopen from Friday as some of the Stormont Executive's Covid-19 lockdown measures are eased.

Mrs Dodds also revealed details about a holiday-at-home voucher scheme.

