‘Getting out and a pint? You can’t beat it’

Shoppers across Northern Ireland have been queuing outside stores as retailers have reopened under the latest easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Gyms, pubs, restaurants and cafes can also now reopen after the four-month winter shutdown.

Stormont ministers agreed this month that restrictions could be eased due to falling numbers of coronavirus cases.

Hospitality businesses must only operate outdoors, with table service and limited numbers at each table.

Caravans and self-contained tourist accommodation can also now reopen.

BBC News NI caught up with some revellers to get a sense of the mood on the sunny Friday NI started to reopen.